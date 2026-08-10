Crime Patrol new season release date: Ajay Devgn takes over as host after Anup Soni, show to premiere from…

The long-running crime series is returning with a new chapter as Ajay Devgn steps into a role that has been closely associated with Anup Soni for years.

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Ajay Devgn set for TV hosting debut after Anup Soni’s 2018 exit (PC: Twitter)

For years, Crime Patrol has been associated with stories that make viewers look twice at the people around them. Now the long-running crime series is returning with a fresh face at the centre. Ajay Devgn is stepping into the host’s role for the new season titled Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season. The move marks an important change for the show as Devgn makes his television hosting debut. His arrival also brings back memories of legendary Anup Soni, who became one of the most recognisable faces of the series during his long stint as its host.

Ajay Devgn hosts the new season

The newly released promo gives viewers a glimpse of what Ajay Devgn will bring to the series. Instead of focusing only on the idea of danger coming from strangers the actor highlights a more disturbing reality. Some crimes are committed by people who already know their victims and understand their homes and daily lives.

Ajay says in the promo, “Bachpan mein hame sikhaya jata hai ajnabiyon se baach kar rehna, raat ko ghar ka tala lagana, par ab jo ho raha hai…” He then points towards cases where the person behind a crime may not be an outsider but someone familiar. The actor also says that some cases involve people from within the family and describes them as shocking. He promises to stay with viewers as they understand the cases featured in the new season.

When will Crime Patrol 2026 premiere?

Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season will premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026. The new season will be available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The promo suggests that the series will continue its focus on disturbing cases inspired by crimes that have shocked the nation. With Devgn as the narrator and host the presentation is expected to have a different feel from previous editions.

Anup Soni’s long association with Crime Patrol

Before Ajay Devgn took over the hosting duties Crime Patrol had a strong association with Anup Soni. He joined the show in 2010 and hosted it for several years before stepping down in 2018. Soni had previously explained that he wanted to take a break from television and explore different opportunities as an actor. He also admitted that repeatedly discussing serious crimes had become difficult for him.

Even after leaving the hosting role Soni continued to appear in the franchise for special sequences. His departure nevertheless marked the end of one of the show’s most memorable hosting eras.

What can viewers expect from the new season?

The first promo indicates that the upcoming episodes will explore cases where the accused may be someone close to the victim. That angle could make the new season particularly unsettling as it moves beyond the familiar warning about strangers. Ajay Devgn’s presence adds another major attraction to the returning series.