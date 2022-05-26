John Zderko Passes Away at 60: Actor John Zderko, a late bloomer who starred in shows such as Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Bosch: Legacy, has died at the age of 60. Zderko died Thursday in Los Angeles of complications from his cancer treatment, according to his friend and fellow actor Charley Koontz, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.Also Read - What makes crime fiction click, writers decode

Zderko appeared in the Bleeker Street film Breaking, which starred John Boyega and the late Michael K. Williams and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Zderko grew up in Ohio, Colorado, and New Jersey, where he went to Park Ridge High School and played basketball alongside James Gandolfini.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Zderko built a successful business career after graduating from UC Irvine while also taking acting classes at UCLA. He quit his full-time job and began acting on stage in Santa Monica's West of Broadway under the direction of writer-director Dianne Name, before making his first film appearance in 2005.

Zderko starred as a man who is attacked by a ghost who then takes over his body in the 2014 horror film Apparitional. Survivors include his sister, Karen, brother-in-law Steve, and nephews Jason and Jeff.

John Zderko, this year, appeared in the John Boyega Sundance film ‘Breaking‘ and ‘Bosch: Legacy‘.

(With inputs from ANI)