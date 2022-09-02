Cuttputlli Review: The movie Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, has been released on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it’s the Hindi remake of the Tamil crime thriller Ratsasan. Its production is overseen by Pooja Entertainment and is carried out by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. In the film, a cop is tasked with solving the triple murder of unwitting schoolgirls butchered by a madman in Kasauli’s serene valley. The psychological thriller has a flawless cast and great total output, making it an exciting trip. Here’s our take on the movie:Also Read - Ram Setu Movie: Subramanian Swamy Sends Legal Notice To Akshay Kumar, Others For ‘Distorting’ Facts

Movie: Cuttputlli

Cuttputlli Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, and Gurpreet Gugghi

Cuttputlli explores apprehensive realism, something most thrillers don't achieve. The picturesque and peaceful valley transforms into a crowded, tense, warzone on the verge of chaos. A police officer finds it difficult to handle everything. Arjan Sethi, played by Akshay Kumar, is an ambitious filmmaker who aspires to develop a murder mystery. He chooses to join the Himachal Pradesh police as a Sub-Inspector after failing to become a film producer. Divya, played by Rakul Singh, is a fiercely fashionable school teacher. She is immensely serious, terrifying, and tender at the same time. SHO Parmar, played by Sargun Mehta, gets to portray a fully developed and strong character with a narrative.

The movie's focus is the never-ending mind game that a psychopath plays with his victims and the law. Instead of the usual kicks and bullets, the director chooses to portray an intelligent story with impressive performances. The cast of Cuttputlli does a fabulous job while the film's scenery and cinematography evoke memories of Ratsasan. But is it enough? The film's narrative moves quickly, keeping you interested until the very end. While the first half raises the height of the storyline which increases audience excitement, the second half maintains the story on track without deviating. Akshay Kumar's film Cuttputlli captures your attention.

Cuttputlli Review: Performances

In the movie, Akshay Kumar enters the cop universe after Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He provides more finesse to his character and definitely performs a better cop than in Shetty's cop-verse but that's not enough. Rakul Preet Singh though rises to the occasion when the situation demands it. She appears at ease in her part and justifies her screen presence. The show stealer here is Sargun Mehta. As the tough cop, her body language and expression exert authority, giving many impressive and memorable sequences.

The best thing about Cuttputlli is its beautiful supporting cast. Chandrachur Singh, Hrishita Bhatt, and Gurpreet Gugghi perform admirably in their respective roles and add the required relief in many scenes when the story goes mundane.

Cuttputlli Review: Final Verdict

Those who have seen Ratsasan would love to re-watch the original again but for those who haven’t, this Akshay Kumar film brings a lot of thrill, suspense and drama to the table. The mystery keeps challenging your wit and you constantly remain hooked to the story. The climax is one of the most important parts of any murder mystery, and Akshay Kumar’s film will keep you guessing until the very end (only if you haven’t watched Ratsasan). Highly suggested for OTT viewing over the weekend!

Rating: 3.5