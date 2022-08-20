Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar is once again back with his cop avatar post Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in the crime-thriller Cuttputlli. The trailer of the psychological-murder-mystery released today shows the actor playing a cop trying to nab a serial killer. The film is being helmed by none other than Bell Bottom fame Ranjit Tiwari. The film is produced by Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh who had backed Bell Bottom as well. Cuttputli also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal character. Akshay feels excited to reunite with Jacky and Ranjit and considers Cuttputli to be a new experience. The actor believes this is the first time he is entering this unique genre where there is less about the ‘physical attributes’ but more to do with mind.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan Box Office Week 1: Not Even Rs 50 Crore in 7 Days, Failure Beyond Imagination! Check Detailed Collection Update

Check out Cuttputlli trailer shared by Rakul Preet on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Cuttputlli – Based on a Soviet Serial Killer !

According to a Bollywood Life report, "Cuttputlli is an intense and nerve-wracking adaptation of real-life serial killer Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko from the Soviet Union, just that the film has shifted the setting of the story to Kasaulii." Akshay shared that he hasn't played a cop earlier where he had to catch a serial killer. He pointed out that the film has a lot to do with mind "Because the killer is playing a mind game, and the entire narrative is very interesting, as it reveals one thing after another, and that is what makes this kind of thriller, more interesting."

Cuttputlli also features Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh and will release on Disney Hotstar on September 2nd, 2022.

