Mumbai: Cyclone Tauktae has caused havoc in different parts of the country, including Mumbai. Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, office Janak was also not spared by the cyclone. In his blog, Amitabh mentioned how the cyclone entered the city and flooded his office. He also mentioned that the staff worked together in the hour of emergency and the actor provided his clothes to the staff as they were wet.

Big B mentioned in his blog: "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone.. the pounding and the lashing rains all day.. trees fell, leakages all over, flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office.. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain, ripped apart.. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away.. BUT the spirit of fight impregnable.. all hands on deck.. stepping out, repairing, preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched.. but on it (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan helped staff by giving them his clothes

He wrote, "Staff simply amazing in such conditions.. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue.. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife, from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters.. !!! in their team shirts and T's .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them ..and amidst all this another crisis.. in the house.. uninvited guests that have decided to make home here and cause immense caution among some sensitive members of the family (sic)."