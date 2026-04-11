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Daadi Ki Shaadi: Ranbir Kapoors sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni steps into Bollywood at 45, teams up with Kapil Sharma for debut

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni steps into Bollywood at 45, teams up with Kapil Sharma for debut

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni steps into Bollywood with ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’, a family entertainer packed with comedy, drama, and emotions.

Bollywood is about to welcome a new face from one of its most loved families, and this time, it’s not Ranbir Kapoor making headlines. His sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is finally stepping into the world of films. And she isn’t doing it alone. Riddhima is all set to make her big-screen debut with ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’, sharing screen space with comedy favourite Kapil Sharma and her own mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. With such an interesting mix of cast and emotions, the film has already started creating curiosity.

‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ trailer gives a glimpse of a fun family story

The trailer of ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ was released on April 10, and it promises a light-hearted family entertainer. At first glance, the film seems to blend humour with emotional moments, something that often connects well with audiences. The story revolves around family relationships, with layers of drama, hidden secrets, and unconditional love. It’s the kind of film that tries to bring both laughter and warmth together. The poster also adds to the vibe, featuring a colourful mix of characters including Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Sadia Khateeb.

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Daadi Ki Shaadi: Release date locked

Along with the trailer, the makers also confirmed the release date. ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ is set to hit theatres on May 8, 2026. The film focuses on family bonds, emotional ups and downs, and the chaos that comes with relationships, all wrapped in a fun and relatable story.

Directed and written by Ashish R Mohan, the film is backed by Artek Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production. From the look of it, the makers are aiming for a simple, feel-good film that audiences can enjoy with their families.

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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s journey before Bollywood

Before stepping into films, Riddhima had already made her presence felt on screen through the reality show ‘Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives’ in 2024. The show gave viewers a peek into her life and personality. Now, with ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’, she is taking a bigger step, moving from reality screens to the big screen.

For Neetu Kapoor, this film marks another outing in the family drama space. Her last theatrical release was ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ in 2022, where she played a key role alongside a strong ensemble cast.

A fresh debut, a familiar face in Kapil Sharma, and the charm of Neetu Kapoor, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ seems to have all the ingredients of a feel-good entertainer. Now the big question is, will audiences connect with this family story? We’ll find out on May 8.

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