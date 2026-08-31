Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran investigate a crime that divides public opinion

Daayra trailer out: Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as two senior police officers who find themselves on opposite sides of a complicated case.

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Daayra movie trailer (PC-YouTube)

The trailer of Daayra is finally here, giving a glimpse into a gripping crime story where the truth is not as simple as it seems. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as two senior police officers who find themselves on opposite sides of a complicated case. Daayra is set to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

Daayra Trailer: What is the film about?

Inspired by true events, Daayra follows the aftermath of a crime that sparks anger and outrage across the country. As the case unfolds, two separate investigations begin, bringing different perspectives to the same incident.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran play senior police officers who approach their duty and the idea of justice differently. As they investigate the case, new revelations continue to change what appears to be the truth, forcing them to question their own understanding of right and wrong.

The trailer keeps the suspense alive as each new development adds another layer to the case. It also focuses on how public opinion can shape a story, especially when people are quick to form their own conclusions before all the facts are known.

At its core, Daayra raises questions about how truth is perceived and how easily public opinion can turn into a verdict. The film asks whether justice can truly be decided when everyone has a different version of the truth.

Watch the trailer of Daayra:



The trailer also introduces the film’s supporting cast, including Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni and Trupti Khamkar. Their characters add further depth to the story as the investigation brings out conflicting opinions, difficult choices and their consequences.

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra promises an intense and layered take on crime, justice and punishment. The film will hit cinemas on September 18, 2026.