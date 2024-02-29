Home

Dabba Cartel Teaser: Shabana Azmi-Starrer Desi Drug Racket Will Keep You Hooked Till Last – WATCH Gripping Video

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar are going to work together for the upcoming Netflix series Dabba Cartel.

Dabba Cartel Teaser Out

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar are all set to work together for a new Netflix series named ‘Dabba Cartel.’ The series is helmed by Hitesh Bhatia and features Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Farhan Akhtar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Lillete Dubey and Jisshu Sengupta. Now, on Thursday, the makers of the series unveiled the teaser of the show. The storyline of the show revolves around the story of five ordinary women living in a city which never sleeps – Maharastra and starting a drug cartel through dabba (tiffin).

The first look of the series was created by Dandekar and was made public on Thursday. The show is backed by Farhan Akhtar via his production banner Excel Media & Entertainment. During an event, Farhan Akhtar said, “We like narrating stories, and it’s been a great association (with Netflix), and there are many more shows (to look forward to). This is an exciting show. It is a special show as Shibani is the creator of the show and this gives a special place to the show in my heart.”

The teaser of the show was shared by the official page of Netflix and they wrote, “Hope you have a big appetite for crime dramas because Dabba Cartel is arriving soon, only on Netflix!”

Take a look here:

SHABANA AZMI – JYOTIKA – SAI TAMHANKAR: EXCEL – NETFLIX UNVEIL ‘DABBA CARTEL’ TEASER… @NetflixIndia is all set to treat the audience with an unusual story that delivers something that you must’ve not expected… Here comes the teaser of #DabbaCartel.#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/fwJCFkcfth — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2024

Soon after the teaser of the show was dropped, netizens took to the comment section and praised the cast. Many netizens called the show “India ka Narcos”. A fan wrote, “Goosebumps dila diya teaser ne Netflix.” Another fan wrote, “The cast is my favourite already!! Again… can’t freaking wait!!”

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar also talked about the series, where she mentioned that it was great working with her husband on the series, which they began with the thinking of a ‘tiny idea.’ “It has been a long process. The interesting part is when you have a tiny idea, and you sit with writers and work with Excel Entertainment, Netflix, and Hitesh Bhatia, and it all begins to grow,” she shared.

“To see the show come alive is, creatively, collaboratively. It has been an incredibly surreal experience. I couldn’t have asked for anything more as a creator. Working with my husband, and working with the producers, Abbas Kassim, and Hitesh, was all wonderful. I couldn’t have asked for more as a creator as I’m working with my husband,” she added.

