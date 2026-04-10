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Dacoit: A Love Story Twitter review - Netizens give mixed reactions to Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakurs film, say Lifeless and repetitive

Dacoit: A Love Story Twitter review – Netizens give mixed reactions to Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s film, say ‘Lifeless and repetitive’

Dacoit: A Love Story X Review: Audiences have been sharing a mix of excitement and criticism shortly after Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's film's release.

Dacoit: A Love Story Twitter review

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap’s Dacoit: A Love Story, released on April 10, has sparked a wave of reactions on X (Twitter), with audiences sharing a mix of excitement and criticism shortly after its theatrical release. Within hours of the first-day-first-show, social media was flooded with posts calling the film a ‘mad ride,’ with many praising its high-octane action, gripping suspense, and powerful background score. Several users were particularly impressed with Adivi Sesh’s intense performance, especially in emotional sequences, while others couldn’t stop raving about Mrunal Thakur, who many felt stole the spotlight with her commanding screen presence and impactful climax. Anurag Kashyap, too, earned appreciation for standing out in his role.

However, the praise was not unanimous. A section of viewers expressed disappointment, pointing out that the film’s screenplay felt weak and the direction by debutant Shaneil Deo leaned on familiar, clichéd tropes. Some tweets described the twists as “lifeless” and the action as repetitive, saying it failed to live up to the hype created by its strong cast and promotional buzz.

As the debate continues to trend online, Dacoit: A Love Story appears to have divided audiences right down the middle. While some are calling it a thrilling theatrical experience worth watching on the big screen, others believe it falls short due to its storytelling. One of the users said, “#Dacoit is a MAD ride! Hero Intro and BGM are pure fire! Mrunal is love. Suspense scenes and action 10/10. Theatre lo miss avvodhu” (sic). Another user said, “#dacoit what a Film hats off to @AdiviSesh garu and shouting in that cell scene was another level of acting I’ve seen sesh2.0 in Dacoit & @mrunal0801 garu in climax was woww all the best to the team Dacoit”. (sic)

Another comment read, “Not a sesh film, it is actually @mrunal0801 film. Sesh just complimented her. She has a dangerous habit of grabbing all the attention from the lead actor, at least for Telugu. What a performer, next level screen presence #DACOIT #dacoitreview”. (sic)

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One of the movie reviewers said, “#DacoitReview gets 2 stars. Weak screenplay & clichéd direction make #Dacoit a HALF-BAKED film. Lifeless twists & repetitive action fail to impress. BGM is okay. #AdiviSesh is decent, #MrunalThakur is average, while #AnuragKashyap stands out. Overall, Dacoit may disappoint fans. #Dacoit”.

A look at more Dacoit: A Love Story Twitter reviews

Okay 1st half.

Adivi sesh and Mrunal Acted well!

Average Love setup and Different editing pattern.

Unexpectedly Music and Songs are very well executed and worked.

Need a strong and great 2nd half.

I had very many expectations about interval but it was okay.#DacoitReview https://t.co/Yo9KKgYrvG — Steveegadu (@Gurutweetz_4) April 10, 2026

Bheems BGM tho action blocks next level

Hero intro peak

Thrills & suspense mind blowing

Mrunal performance + visuals superb ❤️‍

Overall pakka paisa vasool ❤️ #dacoit pic.twitter.com/4ICUWjnj1A — JOSHITH DHFM (@JOSHITHDHFM) April 10, 2026

#Dacoit very bad writing dissapointed .. — B.Tech Shiva (@TheDirector99) April 10, 2026

#Dacoit has to be the weakest screenplay coming from @AdiviSesh and team. Although the idea of projecting Sesh as a performer with mass image is good but backfires big time due to the most convenient writing and bad performances. Only visuals and bgm standout. Sanam Re heist!!! https://t.co/k8MoKCqspo — Sai Deepak (@Sai_Deepak22) April 10, 2026

In Telugu industry, how are even outsiders like #AdiviSesh this bad at acting?#Dacoit — livenow (@livenowsp) April 10, 2026

About Dacoit: A Love Story

Dacoit is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual action thriller that tells the story of Haridas (Adivi Sesh), a man who escapes after serving a 13-year prison sentence. He returns to take revenge on his former lover, Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur), who testified against him in court. The film combines crime, intense romance, and betrayal, showing how their lives cross paths again amid high-stakes drama.

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