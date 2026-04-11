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Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur starrer opens steady with Rs 13 crore worldwide; Telugu version leads

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur starrer opens steady with Rs 13 crore worldwide; Telugu version leads

Dacoit kicks off with a steady start at the box office, driven by strong Telugu numbers and decent overseas performance.

Not every film needs a massive opening to make noise; sometimes, a steady start is enough to get people talking. And that’s exactly what ‘Dacoit’ has managed to do on its first day. Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the action thriller has opened to decent numbers, hinting at a film that could grow with word of mouth. While the buzz was moderate before release, the Day 1 performance shows that audiences are interested — especially in key regions.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: A steady start

According to early trade estimates, ‘Dacoit’ collected around Rs 6.50 Cr net in India on its opening day across 3,800 shows. This takes the India gross to Rs 7.57 Cr. The film also performed well overseas, adding Rs 6.00 Cr to its tally. With this, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 13.57 Cr on Day 1. It may not be a record-breaking start, but it’s a solid beginning for a film that is relying more on content than hype.

Dacoit’s Telugu version leads, Hindi sees slower response

Breaking down the numbers, the Telugu version clearly dominated the collections. It brought in Rs 5.60 Cr net with an impressive occupancy of 41% across 1,883 shows. On the other hand, the Hindi version had a slower start, collecting around Rs 90 lakhs with an occupancy of 12% from 1,917 shows. This difference shows where the film is currently strongest, and where it may need word of mouth to grow.

Dacoit: State-wise collections

Looking at the regional performance, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the most, with around Rs 5.50 Cr gross on Day 1. Karnataka followed with Rs 80 lakhs, while the rest of India added Rs 1.10 Cr. Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw limited response, collecting around Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 2 lakhs, respectively. Clearly, the film has found its base in the Telugu-speaking regions.

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All about Dacoit

‘Dacoit’ tells the story of a man who escapes from prison with one clear mission: to take revenge on his former girlfriend. But things don’t stay simple for long. As the story unfolds, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur. The two characters, who end up becoming partners in crime, face unexpected situations that challenge their choices and emotions. It’s not just about revenge; it’s about conflict, decisions, and the grey areas in between.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film presents Adivi Sesh in a different avatar, while Mrunal Thakur adds emotional weight to the narrative. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap, who further strengthen the film’s impact.

With a decent opening on Day 1, all eyes are now on the weekend. If the film manages to grow through positive word of mouth, the numbers could see a noticeable jump.

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