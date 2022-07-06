Ranbir Kapoor -Vaani Kapoor hot photoshoot: Ahead of Shamshera’s release, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor shot for a steamy photoshoot and the pictures are breaking the internet. The new photos capture the chemistry between Ranbir and Vaani as Balli and Sona from Shamshera and netizens are going gaga over the onscreen couple. Vaani took to Instagram and treated her fans by sharing a few images of her photoshoot with Ranbir.Also Read - Karan Johar Cried After Alia Bhatt Told Him She Was Pregnant: 'It Feels Like Your Baby Is Having A Baby'

In the images, Vaani and Ranbir are seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry. Vaani looks super hot in a black shorts paired with sparkly red noddle strap top, while Ranbir looks uber cool posing in vest and black pants teamed up with sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)



Earlier on Tuesday too, Vaani had shared another sizzling set of pics where Ranbir chose to go shirtless while posing with Vaani. "Balli & Sona," she captioned the post, leaving fans in awe of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)



YashRaj Films also shared few solo clicks of Ranbir, where the actor can be seen flaunting his chiseled body. These photos of the actor flaunting his six-pack abs went viral on social media within no time. In the pictures, the actor can be seen donning an unbuttoned maroon blazer teamed with matching pants and cool shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)



Soon as the pics were shared fans flodded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A netizen commented, “Ufffff🥵😍 wat a hottie!!!😍😍”, while another wrote, “Hayeeee garmiiii 🥵❤️🔥.” Another added, “Freaking hot 🥵.”

On the personal front, last week Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt announced that the couple is expecting their first child together. Congratulations have been pouring in for the star-couple ever since, with fans going gaga over RaLia baby!

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera stars Ranbir as male lead, in the film, the actor will be seen essaying a dual role. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist while Vaani Kapoor is the female lead. The movie will hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.