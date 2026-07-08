Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story first look: Rajkummar Rao steps unto the shoes of the cricket legend

Rajkummar Rao turns 'Dada' in first look poster, Sourav Ganguly calls it his 'Best Birthday Gift Ever'. Check out.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/dada-the-sourav-ganguly-story-first-look-rajkummar-rao-steps-unto-the-shoes-of-the-cricket-legend-8468419/ Copy

Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story

The makers of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story have unveiled the film’s first-look poster on the cricket legend’s birthday, making the occasion even more special for his fans across the globe. Along with the poster reveal, the team also announced that the much-awaited biopic will hit theatres worldwide on May 14, 2027, during an extended holiday weekend. The first-look poster features Rajkummar Rao recreating one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history — Sourav Ganguly waving his jersey from the Lord’s balcony after India’s memorable NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002. The celebration became a defining image of Ganguly’s fearless leadership and symbolised a bold new era for Indian cricket.

Rajkummar Rao Turns ‘Dada’ in First Look Poster, Sourav Ganguly Calls It His ‘Best Birthday Gift Ever’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly)



Speaking about the first-look launch, Sourav Ganguly said, “Birthdays are always special and unveiling the first look of my biopic ‘Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story’ today makes this one even more memorable. It is indeed the best birthday gift ever. The poster brings back a highly cherished moment from my cricketing journey. Rajkummar has approached the role with great sincerity and commitment. I wish him and the entire team my very best and I hope fans enjoy the movie on the big screen on 14th May 2027.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL, and backed by Luv Films. The biopic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2027.