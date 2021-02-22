Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was honoured by the country’s most eminent award in the entertainment industry, Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Sushant, who died last year, was conferred the critic’s best actor (male) for his outstanding contribution to Hindi cinema. He began his career in 2008 with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’and became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Pavitra Rishta’opposite Ankita Lokhande. In 2013, he has quit the TV industry to test his luck in Bollywood. He made his debut with ‘Kai Po Che’ and post that there was no looking back for him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: From Jasly's Romance To Dharmendra Recreating Iconic Scene From Sholay, Here Are Some Moments From Big Night

He won many hearts with his performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Raabta, among others. He was last seen in the Netflix film Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the same and wrote, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement.

Congratulations to Late @sushantsinghrajput for winning the “Critic’s Best Actor” award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. We miss you!” Also Read - Nora Fatehi to Burn The Stage in Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale With Salman Khan - Watch Video

Apart from Sushant, Deepika Padukone won the best actor (female) award for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and her co-star Vikrant Massey bagged the honour of best actor in supporting role his role in the film. Akshay grabbed the best actor (male) for the horror-comedy film, Laxmii and Kiara Advani won for her performance in the Netflix film, Guilty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)



The best film award honour went to Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Anurag Basu was honoured as the best director for his black comedy, Ludo. Radhika Madan bagged the best actor in supporting role for her performance in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Surbhi Chandna and Dhoopar won best actor (female) and (male) for their work on the small screen and Kundali Bhagya won the best television show award. Director Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi won the best series award. While Sushmita Sen won the best actor in web series (female) for Arya, Bobby Deol won the best actor in web series (male) for Ashram. Kunal Kemmu won the best actor in a comic role for his film Lootcase.

Nora Fatehi was awarded as the best performer at the prestigious ceremony.