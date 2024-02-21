Home

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Bobby Deol, Shahid Kapoor and Nayanthara among others emerged winners of the night at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners

Mumbai: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. Many popular stars from the film and TV industries were present at the event including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nayanthara among others. While SRK-Rani had a mini-reunion on the red carpet of the awards, Kareena and Shahid also had a fleeting eye-locking moment. Many videos and pictures are going viral from the red carpet of the awards but we have the full winners’ list with us.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 saw Animal winning big. Bobby Deol and Sandeep Reddy Vanga bagged leading awards while Jawan’s Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara were honoured too.

Check the full list of winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024:

Best Actor in Negative Role- Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Director- Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actress- Nayanthara (Jawan)

Best Actor (Critics)- Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Actor- Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain, Tere Vaste (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa

Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna, Scoop

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas

Jawan director Atlee, actor Shahid Kapoor, director duo Raj & DK and Rani Mukerji also took home awards for their celebratory work last year.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will be streaming on ZEE5 soon. Our congratulations to the winners! Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the same!

