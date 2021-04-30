Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan is presently going through a rough time. She lost her father due to cardiac arrest and has been tested positive for COVID-19. She was close to her dad and used to share a lot of funny videos on her Instagram account amid the lockdown. In the loving memory of her father, Hina Khan has changed her Instagram bio which reads: “Daddy’s Strong Girl”. Also Read - Hina Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares 'I Have Home Quarantined, Need Your Prayers'

A few days ago, the actor had shared a note on her Instagram stories thanking everyone for their support and love during these trying times. She also informed that while she is mourning the loss of her father, her Instagram handle will be managed by her team. "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN," read Hina's note.

Post her father's death, Hina revealed that she has tested positive for COVID. Her statement read: "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care".

We wish for Hina Khan’s speedy recovery.