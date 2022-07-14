Daler Mehndi arrested: Singer Daler Mehendi was arrested on Thursday in the 15-year-old human trafficking case after a Patiala court upheld its two-year jail term. The popular Punjabi singer was first convicted in 2018 after which his team filed for a review in the same case. The court also dismissed his immediate plea for probation, confirmed advocate Gurmeet Singh, the complainant’s lawyer in an official statement.Also Read - Viral Video: Harry Styles Dances to Daler Mehndi's Ho Jayegi Balle Balle. Just Try Not To Laugh

In 2003, a case was filed against Mehndi, his now deceased brother Shamsher Singh and two others at a police station in Patiala after which several more complaints came to the light in the human trafficking case. It was alleged that the singer used his influence to take a large sum of money from people to illegally send them to foreign countries, majorly Canada and the USA. Upon investigation, Punjab police had reportedly found enough evidence in the form of documents from Mehndi's Connaught Place-based office in New Delhi.

Daler Mehndi’s arrest: All about the 2003 human trafficking case

Mehndi was convicted under sections 406, 420, 120B, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Indian Passport Act. It was alleged that the singer and his late brother would usually disguise people as members of their troops to send them abroad. The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class had found them both guilty and they were sentenced to a two-year-old jail term, a judgment that they challenged in the sessions court later. The duo was granted bail a few days later.

In the FIR that led to Mehndi’s arrest, it was alleged that the singer and his brother had taken two troupes in the year 1998 and 1999 and 10 people were illegally taken to the US as their group members. The immigration fraud was informally termed’ kabootarbaazi‘ and Mehndi’s lawyer argued that he had nothing to do with the case.

It is believed that in the 1998 troupe, the brothers ‘dropped off’ three girls from Gujarat, identified as Priya, Meenu Behn and Nimu, to the US. Mehndi had accompanied Karisma Kapoor and her mother Babita on the same trip. In 1999, the singer took three boys to New Jersey as part of the troupe that included names like Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon.

Mehndi’s team is expected to challenge the judgment in the higher court.