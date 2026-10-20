Daler Mehndi controversy: Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal questions if singer was paid Rs 35 lakh for lip-syncing

Daler Mehndi has landed in controversy after Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance at the Kunjapuri fair. The minister later revealed the singer’s Rs 35 lakh fee and questioned whether he had delivered the performance audiences expected.

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Daler Mehndi (PC: Instagram)

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi is at the centre of a controversy after his performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand drew criticism from state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal. What was meant to be an evening of music and entertainment at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri turned uncomfortable when the minister walked on stage and questioned the singer’s performance. A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, with viewers discussing the exchange between the two. The controversy took another turn when Uniyal revealed how much the singer had reportedly been paid to perform at the event. His comments have also raised questions about the expectations placed on performers at public cultural programmes.

Daler Mehndi was paid Rs 35 lakh for Uttarakhand event, says Subodh Uniyal

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said Daler Mehndi had been offered ₹35 lakh for the performance. He expressed disappointment with the singer’s conduct on stage and alleged that Mehndi appeared disoriented and was not singing live as expected.

“He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art…He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” Uniyal said, explaining why he decided to intervene. He also questioned the singer’s ability to perform, saying that the audience had come to hear him and deserved a proper show.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: On a viral video of him losing his cool at singer Daler Mehndi at an event, State Minister Subodh Uniyal says, “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art…He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment…” — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

The minister’s remarks came after he interrupted Mehndi during the cultural programme. He was heard questioning the singer on stage, saying, “You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?”

The minister further pointed out that the programme was being held during Navratri, a festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, and said the occasion called for appropriate conduct.

What happened during Daler Mehndi’s Navratri performance?

The incident took place on Sunday evening during the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district. The event combines religious celebrations with cultural programmes and attracts visitors from the surrounding areas.

A video from the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendranagar, Tehri Garhwal, is drawing attention, showing Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal objecting on stage during a performance by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. In the video, Uniyal can be heard telling him, “Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge?” — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 19, 2026



According to reports, some audience members became unhappy with the performance, with questions being raised about whether the singer was singing live. Uniyal then went on stage and publicly expressed his displeasure. Uniyal also objected to the alleged use of recorded vocals during the performance. In the video, the minister can be heard telling Daler Mehndi, “There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate. We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It’s wrong. You have a big name; we should respect that. You were called because you have a big name.”

In the video, the singer can be seen responding to the minister and requesting him to leave the stage. Soon the video was viral on social media, with people sharing different views about the minister’s intervention and the singer’s performance.