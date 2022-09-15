Daler Mehndi Granted Bail in 2003 Case: Daler Mehndi, who is convicted in the 2003 human trafficking case has been granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. The singer was pronounced guilty by a court on July 14 and sentenced to two years of imprisonment. According to their charges filed against him, Daler used to illegally send people abroad disguised as members of his troupe. The Punjabi pop-singer was taken into custody on Thursday after a court upheld the 2018 decision of incarceration in 2003 human trafficking case. His plea was dismissed by the court to release him on probation.

CHECK OUT THIS ANI TWEET ON DALER MEHNDI CASE:

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants relief to singer Daler Mehndi; stays the decision of Patiala Court that had sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case. (Pic – Daler Mehndi’s Twitter profile) pic.twitter.com/mSQaTp9tBY — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

MEHNDI BROTHERS ACCUSED OF HELPING IN ILLEGAL MIGRATION

The case against Daler Mehndi dates back to 2003 and as per multiple media reports a total of 31 cases have been filed against Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh. The Mehndi brothers were booked by the Patiala Police taking into account a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh according to India Today. According to Singh the brothers allegedly had taken ‘passage money’ to help them migrate to the US illegally but failed to do so.

Daler was sentenced to two years in jail on March 16, 2018, by a Patiala court but was later released on bail. The 2018 verdict was upheld by the Patiala court that ordered the immediate arrest of the renowned singer.

