Mumbai: 24 hours into the video release of a new song, Garda Uda Diya from the movie Atrangi Re has become a viral sensation over the internet and has crossed 25 Million plus views on YouTube. The music of the song is given by legendary composer AR Rahman and has been sung by the king of pop, Daler Mehndi. Listening to the song, the fans only had only one thing to say: 'Saala Garda Uda Diya'. Together, Daler Mehndi and AR Rahman have given a bunch of super hit songs like Rang De Basanti and Nachle, just to name a few.

When asked about his fond memories with this song, Daler Mehndi stated, "I have always been a follower of Rahman Sahab's work and love his songs. He called me to do this song in Chennai and the first time when I heard the composition and lyrics, only one thing came up in my mind that 'no one can stop this song from becoming a chartbuster." He further added, "AR Rahman Sahab was very clear that I should be singing this song and when I sang the catchphrase for the first time 'Saala Garda Uda Diya', I saw a sense of contentment on Rahman Sahab's face; that was the best moment for me while recording this song."

Starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, their new film Atrangi Re has left the audience with excitement. The release of the new blockbuster song Garda has taken the excitement to the next level. With Irshad Kamil's lyrics and AR Rahman's music, Daler Mehndi has once again proved why he is known as the 'King of Pop' not just in the Bollywood music industry but worldwide.

The love for Daler Mehndi can be seen in the comment section on the Youtube page. One of the fans commented, “First with Aila Re Aila and now with Garda, Daler paaji is going to make everyone crazy.” Another fan posted: “That moment in the song when Daler Mehndi Sir sings ‘Garda Uda diya reee,’ already set this song as my ringtone.”

The comment section of Garda song is filled with such heart-warming comments: Take a look: “That garda uda diya vocal was an addiction.” “Daler Mehndi is a singer who is still young in his 50s.” People have been showing their love for Daler Mehndi and appreciating the music of AR Rahman and the lyrics of Irshad Kamil. The fans have already labelled Garda as the number one party song of the year for the 31st night. One of the fans commented, ‘Perfect song for 31st night.’ There is no doubt that this song will make its way up in the blockbuster list, come 2022.

— this is a press release