Daler Mehndi’s performance interrupted by Uttarakhand minister over alleged intoxication at Navratri event- Watch

The incident at the Uttarakhand festival drew attention after the minister challenged the singer on stage and questioned whether he was in a condition to continue performing.

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Subodh Uniyal questions Daler Mehndi during Uttarakhand Navratri event (PC: Twitter)

A cultural celebration in Uttarakhand took an unexpected turn when a disagreement between a state minister and popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi interrupted a live performance. A video from the Kunjapuri Mela has since attracted attention on social media, showing Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal confronting the singer on stage. The minister appeared unhappy with the proceedings and questioned whether Mehndi was in a condition to perform. The incident has sparked discussion online, particularly because the event was organised during Navratri. However, claims about the singer’s condition remain unverified and Mehndi has not publicly responded to the controversy.

Why did Subodh Uniyal confront Daler Mehndi on stage?

The incident reportedly took place during a Navratri programme at Kunjapuri Mela in Narendranagar, Tehri Garhwal. Uniyal, who is also the local MLA, reportedly walked onto the stage and interrupted Mehndi’s performance. He questioned the singer’s ability to continue and stressed that the religious occasion called for respect and appropriate conduct.

In the viral video, the minister can be heard saying, “You can’t even speak properly, so how will you sing?” He also expressed displeasure over the money spent on inviting the singer to entertain the audience.

Uniyal reportedly said, “Itna paisa deke aapko humne bulaya hai. Iss liye bulaya taaki humare logon ko entertain ho. Aap bewakoof bana rahe hai humein. Galat baat hai. You are a big name. Aapko iss liye bulaya gaya tha kyunki aap bada naam hai.”

The minister also reminded Mehndi that the programme was associated with the worship of Goddess Durga. His intervention reportedly disrupted the performance and caused a commotion at the venue.

What are the allegations about Daler Mehndi’s condition?

Some local residents reportedly alleged that Mehndi was performing under the influence of alcohol. There were also claims that he was lip-syncing instead of singing live. However, these allegations have not been independently verified and no official confirmation has established that the singer was intoxicated.

The video shows Mehndi folding his hands and appearing to request that the minister step down from the stage. His exact response is unclear in the footage. The incident has continued to draw attention because of the public nature of the exchange and the religious setting in which it occurred.

See viral video of Daler Mehndi from the event here

A video from the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendranagar, Tehri Garhwal, is drawing attention, showing Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal objecting on stage during a performance by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. In the video, Uniyal can be heard telling him, “Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge?” — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 19, 2026

Has Daler Mehndi responded to the controversy?

Mehndi has not publicly commented on the incident at the time of writing. The video has prompted online discussion about the confrontation and the expectations surrounding performances at religious and cultural gatherings. Further clarification from the singer or the event organisers may help explain what led to the disagreement.

Until more information becomes available, the claims about the singer’s condition should be treated as allegations rather than established facts.

Daler Mehndi’s last film appearance

Away from the controversy, Daler Mehndi was last seen in Akshay Kumar‘s multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, which released in theatres worldwide on June 26, 2026. The action-comedy later premiered on JioHotstar on August 21, 2026. Featuring a large ensemble cast, the film reportedly earned around Rs 196.10 crore worldwide, including approximately Rs 162.50 crore net in India. Made on a reported budget of Rs 125 crore, the film combined franchise nostalgia with comedy and action.