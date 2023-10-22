Home

Dalip Tahil Drunk Driving Case: Actor Sentenced to Two Months Jail-Term in 2018 Case

A Magistrate court sentenced actor Dalip Tahil to two months jail-term in 2018 drunk driving case.

Dalip Tahil Sentenced to Two Months Jail-Term in Drunk Driving Case: Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months jail term by the court in connection to a 2018 drunk driving case. A Magistrate court convicted the actor in connection to the case where a lady was injured. The 65-year-old has been sentenced to 2 months imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming his car into an autorickshaw, and injuring a woman at Khar, as reported by Pinkvilla. The court found him guilty and punished him on the basis of the doctor’s testimony. According to multiple media portals, the medical practitioner stated that there was a smell of alcohol, dilated pupils, as well as incoherent speech.

The Magistrate court sentenced Tahil to two months jail-term “relying on the evidence of the doctor who opined that smell of the alcohol was found and pupils were dilated,” as reported by Live Mint. The actor had refused to give his blood samples to the police for alcohol test during his arrest after the accident in 2018. After his car injured two autorickshaw passengers, Tahil attempted to flee but was caught in a traffic jam caused by Ganesh Visarjan processions. He also had an argument with the passengers identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22, as they confronted him. However, he was soon arrested as the police was summoned.

An officer with the Khar police told, “The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions,” as reported by the Hindu. When the accident took place in 2018, a photograph of Tahil waiting at the police station went viral. He has recently gained a lot of popularity on social media with his satirical Instagram reels.

Tahil has acted in popular movies like Baazigar (1993) Raja (1995) Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Rock On!! (2008), Ra.One (2011) Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Mission Mangal (2019). He also played a senior police commissioner in Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra’s crime action-thriller HIT: The First Case. Tahil also essayed a crucial role in Mind The Malhotras Season 2.

