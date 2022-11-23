Dalip Tahil Slams Rumours of Being Slapped by Jaya Prada While Filming Rape Scene: ‘It Never Happened’

Dalip Tahil recently slammed rumours of being slapped by Jaya Prada while filming rape scene, said, 'It never happened'.

Dalip Tahil Slams Rumours of Being Slapped by Jaya Prada While Filming Rape Scene: 'It Never Happened'

Dalip Tahil Slams Rumours of Being Slapped by Jaya Prada: Dalip Tahil, who was recently seen in the Rajkummar Rao starrer HIT – The First Case, has slammed rumours about himself recently. In several media reports by various portals, it was claimed that the actor got carried away while filming a rape scene with Jaya Prada. The report also suggested that Dalip was slapped by Jaya during the shoot of Aakhree Raasta (1986). It also alleged that he was also threatened about his career. The film directed by K Bhagyaraj and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher alongside Jaya Prada and Dalip. Dalip has denied the reports as false and baseless.

DALIP TAHIL SLAMS FALSE RUMOURS ABOUT HIS ALLEGED SCENE WITH JAYA PRADA

The actor in his interview with Bollywood Hungama said, “I have been reading over a period of time that I have done a rape scene with Jaya Prada. It says that I got carried away, and then she slapped me. It keeps coming on my Google alert.” The actor further added, “Let me clarify that I have never shared screen space with Jaya Prada ji. I was keen to do so but never got the chance. No such scene ever happened. I have no animosity against the person writing it. I’d like this person to show me this scene. Now on social media, people are creating situations that probably never existed in the first place. Imagine, such a scene never happened, and it’s being reported.”

Dalip is known for his works in films like, “Baazigar (1993) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Mission Mangal (2019).

For more updates on Bollywood, check out this space at India.com.