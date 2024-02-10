Home

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur made headlines after removing the Patel surname from her Instagram bio and her loved-up photos with Nikhil Patel.

Everybody is curious as to whether actress Dalljiet Kaur and her husband, Nikhil Patel, are together. On her Instagram account, Dalljiet has removed every photo she ever took with Nikhil. Her Instagram bio no longer includes her husband’s surname ‘Patel,’ in addition to this. Based on Nikhil and Dalljiet’s social media posts, it appears like things aren’t going well between them, and there have been rumours of a split. In response to the reports of their split up, the TV actor’s representative stated that the actress had travelled to India due to a medical issue in her family. According to ETimes, the spokesperson stated, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad’s surgery followed by her Maa’s surgery as well, which required them to be beside him.”

“In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids’ privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out, ” the spokesperson was further quoted saying.

Prior to her marriage to Nikhil, Dalljiet spoke with E-Times about the decision, “Jaydon (Dalljiet’s son) is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it’s a matter of our lives. However, when he met Nik for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own. I just froze thinking Nik kya sochega, as we hadn’t decided on marriage back then. Nik, without even batting an eyelid, started playing with him. That day when Jaydon met him, we just knew that we wanted to be together.”

Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023. The two tied the knot in front of their loved ones and close friends. For the unversed, this marked Dalljiet’s second marriage. She was once married to Shalin Bhanot, but the couple divorced in 2015 after the Dalljiet accused him of abusing her domestically. Dalljiet Kaur has worked in a number of television series, including Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kulvaddhu, and many more. Even Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 4 were among the reality series in which she appeared.

