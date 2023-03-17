Home

Dalljiet Kaur recently dropped pictures from her Haldi ceremony with Nikhil Patel on her social media handle.

Dalljiet Kaur Drops Pictures From Haldi Ceremony: The wedding season is in full swing in the entertainment industry. After Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s grand wedding more celebs are set to tie the knot. Former Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s wife Dalljiet Kaur is also entering the journey of companionship with her beau Nikhil Patel. She had earlier spoken about her marriage plans and said “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”

CHECK OUT DALLJIET KAUR’S VIRAL HALDI PICS:

DALLJIET KAUR SHARED HALDI PICS WITH NIKHIL PATEL

Now, Dalljiet has shared pics from her haldi ceremony and captioned her Instagram post as “To new beginnings, one step at a time. #haldiceremony #dalnik2 #onestepatatime #toforever.” In a series of pictures Nikhil and Dalljiet can be seen walking hand in hand. Dalljiet donned a yellow saree with a blue blouse while Nikhil wore a yellow kurta with matching pyjamas. In another picture Nikhil looks at Dalljiet’s henna in her palm. While the third photo shows the couple getting mushy. They also posed with their family and kids as well.

DALLJIET KAUR APPEALED VOTES FOR SHALIN BHANOT DURING BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

During Bigg Boss 16 finale, Dalljiet had appealed to the viewers to vote for her ex-husband Shalin. She had written on her social media post “I would like to appeal fans to vote for Shalin, please vote for him, he has lived away from his family and comfort and surviving inside this house is challenging. So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, please vote for him, just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done fabulous job.”

Shalin and Dalljiet tied the knot in 2009 and separated in 2015. During their much-known public separation, Shalin’s ex-wife accused him of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home.

