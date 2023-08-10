Home

Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan Has an Emotional Reaction as Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise on ‘King of Kotha’ Trailer

Dulquer Salmaan Has an Emotional Reaction as Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise on ‘King of Kotha’ Trailer

Dulquer Salmaan recently had an emotional reaction as Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on 'King of Kotha' trailer.

Dalquer Salmaan Has an Emotional Reaction as Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise on King of Kotha Trailer

Dulquer Salmaan Reacts as Shah Rukh Khan Praises King of Kotha Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is all geared up for his two upcoming mega projects – Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs and his Malayalam gangster actioner King of Kotha. The actor who won hearts with his love story Sita-Ramam and his Bollywood debut Chup: Revenge of an Artist in 2022, is once again all set to lit up the screens with his versatility. While Guns & Gulaabs is an OTT series, King of Kotha is an edge-of-the-seat action-thriller. The trailer showcases the rags to riches story of a gangster who is willing to sacrifice everything in his quest for power.

Trending Now

SHAH RUKH KHAN SENDS BEST WISHES TO ‘KING OF KOTHA’ TEAM:

WATCH KING OF KOTHA TRAILER:

DALQUER SALMAAN REACTS TO SHAH RUKH KHAN’S TWEET ON KING OF KOTHA

Shah Rukh Khan recently reacted to the trailer and tweeted, “Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer, @dulQuer! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success! http://bit.ly/koktrailer #KingOfKotha @dulQuer @AishuL_ @actorshabeer @Prasanna_actor #AbhilashJoshiy.” The actor responded to Shah Rukh’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir ! This is such a huge moment for me! Fanboy forever.” Dalquer added many smiling, heart and dancing emojis.

DALQUER SALMAAN REACTS TO PRODUCING ‘KING OF KOTHA’

Dulqueer expressed his excitement over his Onam release which has turned out to be a magnum opus for a grand theeatrical experience. The King of Kotha actor said, “King of Kotha has been an extraordinary journey. The rich characters, intricate story and grand production scale set this film apart. Collaborating with Zee Studios for the first time adds to the excitement. It’s been an exhilarating journey for Wayfarer Films, Zee Studios, and me—a perfect Onam treat for my audience.”In a previous interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dulqueer had spoken about reshooting the climax of King of Kotha. He told, “I actually started a production house because I wanted to take care of my films and ensure that they are given everything they need and deserve. At the beginning of my career, I had seen films suffer, maybe because of the production or some other department. Yes, we did reshoot the climax of King of Kotha, but it’s not because there’s anything problematic. I think when you watch the film in one continuous flow, it warranted something even bigger.”

King of Kotha also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran and Anikha Surendran in crucial roles. The movie is a collaboration between Dalquer Salmaan Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The Abhilash Joshiy directorial is a gripping tale of larger-than-life characters, inner confilicts and unwavering pursuit of power.

For more updates on King of Kotha trailer, Dalquer Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES