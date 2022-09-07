Dalquer Salman Pens Emotional Birthday Note: Superstar Mammootty’s 71st birthday was special both to his fans and son Dalquer Salmaan. The Mollywood star got a heartfelt birthday note from Dalquer as he turned 71. Dalquer, who was recently hailed for his performance in Sita Ramam and will next be seen in Chup wrote an emotional post for his father. Dalquer, who works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films cherished his memories with his Dad in the long note. The actor posted the same in his Facebook and Instagram handles. Dalquer also shared selfies with his father on the latter’s birthday. He captioned his post as, “As long as I can remember I’ve always been aware of your time. I’ve always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I’ll call only when I feel it’s something important and worth your time.”

Dalquer further wrote “I never say Pa let’s take a photo or a selfie cause I’m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It’s silly on my part but I’ve always been an over thinker. It’s the one

thing Umma scolds me about always. Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture

together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment.”

The Chup actor concluded his post as “These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I’m still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work. Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything.”

