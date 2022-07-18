Dance Deewane Juniors Winner Aditya Vinod Patil Takes Home Rs 20 Lakh Cash Prize, Trophy

Aditya Vinod Patil Wins Dance Deewane Juniors: Following thirteen weeks of fierce competition, numerous scintillating performances, and many face-offs for the trophy, the winner of Dance Deewane Juniors is Aditya Vinod Patil. The esteemed trophy was handed over to Aditya by Judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji in the presence of special guest Aamir Khan who graced the occasion to speak about his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The eight-year-old Aditya was awarded the trophy and Rs 20 lakh cash prize.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Says Tejasswi Got Emotional During Wedding Sequence in 'Baarish Aayi Hai': 'Listen Sweety...'

The first season of Dance Deewane Juniors came to an end with superlative performances by the juniors- All Stars, Prateek Kumar Naik, Geet Kaur Bagga and Aditya Vinod Patil. For weeks, the audience witnessed many young dance prodigies' journeys from being promising contestants to absolute rockstars whilst showcasing their immense dancing talent.

Aditya made a tremendous start on the back of his flexible dance performances and instantly established himself as one of the promising contenders of the season. His incredible dance acts under the guidance of mentor Pratik Utekar caught the eye of all the judges, especially Neetu Kapoor, who admired him a lot. Throughout his journey, Aditya experienced his share of setbacks, but he grew better with every act on the stage. Famous for naming his six-pack abs after action superstar Tiger Shroff's films, Aditya also won millions' hearts with his infectious smile.

Becoming the first champion of DDJ, Aditya Vinod Patil says, “The journey of Dance Deewane Juniors has been very memorable for me and has taught me a lot of new things. I want to thank my family, friends, Neetu ma’am, Nora ma’am, Marzi sir and my captain Pratik Utekar for always being there to guide me – I owe it all to them. This stage has boosted my confidence which will motivate me to win the world. I wanted to win this title not only for me but for my parents and grandparents who have supported me throughout in this journey and stood with me like a rock. This will be like a breakthrough in my life, and I want to make the most out of it. I will never forget this journey and will always keep pursuing my passion for dance.”

Along with some outstanding performances and memorable moments, the finale weekend was a star-studded extravaganza. The semi-finale was graced by Shamshera actors – Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and the very gorgeous Vaani Kapoor. One of the many specials was when Ranbir Kapoor gave a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and his father Rishi Kapoor.