Nora Fatehi at Dance Deewane Juniors: Actor-Singer Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor was seen at the sets of the show while posing for shutterbugs and interacting with the crew. Nora smiled while getting clicked by the paparazzi and looked excited to be part of the show.



Nora looked vivacious and stunning in her green outfit. Her candid poses for the cameras added up to the glam quotient on Dance Deewane Juniors sets. Nora is one of the judges in the show co-judged by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

Lock Upp jailer and Bigg Boss 15 runner up Karan Kundrra is the anchor of the show.

