Dance Ka Bhoot Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor is all set to groove with the 'Desi' vibes of Benaras in Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva's new song celebrating the festive fervour. Ranbir is all set to steal hearts with his DHINCHAAK moves in the foot tapping Dance Ka Bhoot teaser from the Ayan Mukerji directorial. After the massive global chartbusters Kesariya and Deva Deva, Dance Ka Bhoot is the "Celebration Of Brahmāstra"! The peppy track is composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Check out the teaser of Dance Ka Bhoot:

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

For more updates on Dance Ka Bhoot and Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, check out this space at India.com.