Dance Meri Rani Song Out: Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, who are rumoured to be dating each other, have released their new song together Dance Meri Rani. After Naach Meri Rani, Guru and Nora share their hot and sizzling chemistry in 3:42 minute video song. Nora Fatehi’s look as a mermaid is breathtaking and the story of Dance Meri Rani revolves around a mermaid’s dream to dance like a normal girl. Randhawa, in the song, uses his superpowers and Nora starts dancing. Not only she grabs eyeballs with her sizzling moves but with twerks. And you know when Nora dances, nobody can stop her. From her sexy dance moves to her hot dresses used in the music album, the actor raises the temperature in Dance Meri Rani.Also Read - Will Nora Fatehi's Red Thigh-High Slit Gown Cost You a Fortune? Read on to Know

While Guru Randhawa looks dapper in Dance Meri Rani, the dance queen Nora Fatehi regally carries the afro-queen avatar. The song begins with Nora as a mermaid when Guru Randhawa spots her and immediately falls in love. Next, we can see Nora flaunting her moves with frizzled hair. Dance Meri Rani is sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It is directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, and the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. Also Read - OMG! Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's Chemistry In Dance Meri Rani Teaser Will Leave You Excited

Watch party anthem Dance Meri Rani here:

Also Read - Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa Sizzle In 'Dance Meri Rani' New Look, Fans Say 'Aag Lagegi Aag'

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa also shared the song release update on their respective Instagram accounts. Several fans took to the comment section of their post and expressed excitement for the song. While one of the fans called it ‘itni hotness’, another social media user commented, ‘sexy dance moves by Nora, loved it’ and dropped fire emoji.