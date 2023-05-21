Home

Dancing On The Grave: Shafaq Naaz is Overwhelmed by Response to Her Documentary Series, Says ‘People Loved It’

Shafaq Naaz Overwhelmed by Positive Response to Her Docu-Series: Actress Shafaq Naaz can’t seem to be calm as her first try in the document series became a big success. Shafaq is currently enjoying the success of her latest work, Dancing On The Grave. The actress is receiving a lot of praise for her crime thriller document series based on the true story of the wealthy heiress, Shakereh Khaleeli. Shafaq was very particular about her depiction of Shakereh for the series. She says that it was her first experience of doing a series without any dialogues and was a new experience for her. The Dancing On The Grave actress further shared, “There was no screenplay. The series is based on research and it’s a real-life documentary. You only get narration and no scripts. We have to feel the character and show emotions through expressions and gestures. There was no dialogue or for that matter, script!”

The series Dancing On The Grave is based on the real-life story of wealthy heiress Shakereh Khaleeli. She was murdered in cold blood and buried in her own courtyard. The heiress was found three years later buried alive and tugged in a wooden casket. Shafaq while filming the documentary felt the pain and horror of the gruesome murder. She shared that she was so disturbed that it was difficult for her to sleep in the dark. The actress has been hailed for essaying Kunti in the TV series Mahabharat and has also played a comedy character in the show Chidiya Ghar. Her role in the short film X or Y made it to the film festivals and won her several awards. Shafaq’s latest work for OTT showcases that she has just commenced her journey and there is a lot for her to unlock. Working in different genres and acing every role, she does leave a remarkable impression in the hearts of her fans.

The actress shared her gratitude and also expressed her willingness to work on more documentaries as the makers of the series wish to see her in their future projects. She said, “The response was great. It was different than the other work. It was good and people loved the series. It is well-edited and very well-made. They are hoping for new things to come and see me back on screen. So I’m hoping that happens soon”.

