Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar Dies at 19 from Rare Disease, Father Reveals Details, ‘Two Months Ago…’

Suhani Bhatnagar, known for portraying young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Dangal' (2016), passed away at the age of 19 on Friday.

Suhani Bhatnagar passes away due to dermatomyositis

Suhani Bhatnagar, popularly known for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passed away on Friday at the age of 19. The news of the actor came as a major shocker for everyone. On Saturday, hours after the news of Suhani’s death went online, her father spoke to the media about his daughter. According to information given by news agency PTI, Suhani’s father said that the 19-year-old was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

Suhani Bhatnagar was hospitalized at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on February 7th and passed away on February 16th due to medical complications. “She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was an allergy, and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad, but it couldn’t be diagnosed. When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement, and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid,” Suhani’s father, Sumit Bhatnagar, told reporters.

Suhani took a break from acting after her appearance in Dangal. The actor used to live in Faridabad with her family. According to the media reports, the last rite of the actor took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in Delhi on Saturday. After the news of Suhani’s death went online, Aamir Khan was the first one to react to the news. The production house of the actor ‘Aamir Khan Production’ took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a tweet which said, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, and such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Later, Dangal’s director Nitesh Tiwari also mourned Suhani’s death, “Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family,” he said in a statement. Zaira, Kiran Rao, and Yami Gautam also reacted to Suhani’s death.

Suhani’s performance in Dangal was adored by the audience. After Dangal, Suhani appeared in a bunch of TV commercials after which she took a break from her acting career in order to focus on her career. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra depicted the older iterations of the two Phogat sisters, while Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar portrayed their younger counterparts.

