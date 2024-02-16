Home

Dange Trailer Out: Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat’s Intense College Face-Off Will Keep You Hooked To Your Seats – WATCH

The trailer for 'Dange', starring Harshvardhan Rane, promises a gripping drama with various underlying themes. The movie hits theaters on March 1st.

Dange Trailer Released.

The makers of Harshvardhan Rane’s upcoming movie Dange released the trailer on Friday. The movie is a high-octane action thriller and is set to hit the big screens on March 01, 2024. Further, the movie revolves around college students and explores themes like friendship, cultural identity, and rivalry. The trailer was unveiled at a college festival in Mumbai. The event was start-studded and consisted of faces such as Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhatt, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalidas Jayram, and the acclaimed filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

The trailer shows the ups and downs of college students. It also focuses on love, attraction, and rivalry and also has a hint of humour. Actor John Abraham took to his Instagram to give a shout-out to the team. He shared the trailer video and wrote, “This is special…#DangeTheFilm Trailer out now.” The trailer for ‘Dange’ delves into the complexities of human nature, emphasizing the conflict and toughness of the characters. During the event, director Nambiar said, “Creating ‘Dange’ has been a labour of love. I’m thrilled to share this unique narrative with the audience, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the world we’ve crafted.”

Take a look at the trailer here:

The film’s half-and-half poster entices spectators to ‘Pick A Side,’ as a rivalry between two friends takes centre stage at a cultural college festival.

In the Hindi version, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt play the key parts, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu portraying supporting characters.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayram, Tj Bhanu, and Sanchana Natarajan star in the Tamil adaptation, dubbed ‘Por’.

T-Series and Roox Media present ‘Dange’, a T-Series Films and Getaway Pictures production directed by Bejoy Nambiar. T-Series produced with Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, and Madhu Alexander. The film is set to release on March 1, 2024.

With ANI Inputs

