Dar-E-Nijaat screening row in Bengaluru escalates as police seek details after event cancellations

The planned November 28 and December 5 gatherings were called off following an online backlash, with the controversy raising questions about organising Pakistani entertainment events in India.

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Bengaluru watch parties for Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijaat called off amid controversy (PC: Twitter)

Two planned watch parties for the Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijaat in Bengaluru have been cancelled following criticism on social media. The events attracted attention after their promotional invitations mentioned a Pakistani-themed dress code. The controversy soon grew, with several users questioning the decision to organise screenings of a Pakistani show in India amid strained relations between the two countries. Bengaluru Police have also taken note of the planned gatherings and are contacting the organisers to understand the details.

Why were the Bengaluru screenings cancelled?

The controversy began after promotional posters for two separate watch parties started circulating online. The invitations reportedly mentioned Pakistani outfits as the official dress code. Some social media users objected to the idea of hosting Pakistani drama screenings and encouraging attendees to dress in Pakistani ensembles, particularly given the current tensions between India and Pakistan.

One of the gatherings was scheduled for November 28 from 6 pm onwards, while the other was planned for December 5. The promotional material also mentioned food arrangements and ticket options. The dress code became a major talking point and drew criticism online.

What did Bengaluru Police say about the controversy?

Bengaluru Police Commissioner R. Hitendra confirmed that the authorities were looking into the planned events and contacting the organisers to understand the arrangements. Speaking about the matter, he said, as reported by NDTV, “As of now, something is being organised. We are getting in touch with the organisers to know more details about it. If anything needs to be done on the ground, it will be done.”

Pulakeshinagar Police also responded to a complaint on X, saying that the department had learnt that the screenings stood cancelled. The police requested anyone with further information to share details with them.

See viral video of Police Commissioner R. Hitendra on Dar-E-Nijaat screening row here

Two Planned Screenings of Pakistani Drama ‘Dar-e-Nijaat’ Cancelled in Bengaluru ​Bengaluru Two separate private screening events of the #Pakistani television drama series #DareNijaat, scheduled to take place in #Bengaluru, have been cancelled by their respective organizers following questions raised over the gatherings. ​Promotional posters circulating online had advertised two upcoming screenings in the city. The first event, organized by ‘The Bloom Society Sister’s Club’, was scheduled for Saturday, November 28, from 6:00 PM onwards at Sheeshkebab in Frazer Town. The event was billed as the “First Ever Screening in Bangalore” for episodes 34 and 35, accompanied by a Persian and Arabic dinner spread. ​A second event, organized by ‘The Star Club’, was scheduled for December 5 from 6:00 PM onwards at a private theatre. ​When questioned about the backlash and concerns surrounding the two scheduled screenings, Bengaluru Chief Commissioner of Police R. Hitendra stated that the police were looking into the matter. “As of now, something is being organized. We are getting in touch with the organizers to know more details about it. If anything is to be done on the ground, it will be done,” the Chief Commissioner said. ​Following the scrutiny, organizers of both events confirmed that the screenings have been called off. ​When contacted, the person in charge at Sheeshkebab confirmed that the November 28 event had been cancelled, though no specific reason was provided. Meanwhile, the host for The Star Club event at the private theatre stated,”We have cancelled the event. Although it was meant for family and a close circle, since this has become an issue, we have decided to cancel the screening.”

@CCP_Blr @BlrCityPolice — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) November 25, 2026

Which events were scheduled in Bengaluru?

The first screening was organised by The Bloom Society Sisters’ Club and was scheduled to take place at Sheesh Kebab in Frazer Town on November 28. The gathering was advertised as the first-ever Bengaluru screening of the drama and was supposed to feature episodes 34 and 35. A Persian and Arabic dinner spread was also part of the plan.

The second event was organised by The Star Club and was scheduled for December 5 at Mowie Private Theatre. The invitations reportedly offered regular and VIP seating options. Both organisers have since confirmed that their respective events will not take place.

The representative of Sheesh Kebab confirmed the cancellation but did not share a specific reason. Meanwhile, the host of the December 5 gathering said it was initially planned for family members and a close group of acquaintances. However, the organisers decided to call it off after the issue attracted attention.

A fan gathering and special watch party for the Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijat is scheduled to take place on November 28 at Sheesh Kebab, Frazer Town, Bengaluru. The event will include snacks and a Persian/Arabian dinner, with an entry fee of ₹1,999 per person. Another fan gathering and screening of Dar-E-Nijat will take place on December 5 at Mowie Private Theatre in Bengaluru. Fans have been asked to wear “PAKISTANI ENSEMBLES” as the official dress code. Bookings for both regular and VIP seats are currently open. The organisers are screening Pakistani dramas, encouraging people to idolise Pakistani characters and even promoting the idea of wearing PAKISTANI OUTFITS. — Anviksha (@Anviksha_) November 24, 2026

What is the Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijaat about?

Dar-E-Nijaat is a Pakistani television drama featuring Sheheryar Munawar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles. The show became the centre of attention in India after fans planned special gatherings to watch its episodes together.