Daredevil: Born Again to conclude with season 3; here’s what we know so far

Daredevil: Born Again is heading towards its final chapter. Marvel’s Disney+ series starring Charlie Cox will end with Season 3, which has already completed filming and is now in post-production.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/daredevil-born-again-to-conclude-with-season-3-here-what-we-know-so-far-8528689/ Copy

Daredevil Born Again to conclude after season 3 on Disney+ (PC: IMDb)

Matt Murdock’s latest chapter as Daredevil is coming to an end. Daredevil: Born Again, which brought Charlie Cox back as the blind lawyer and vigilante, will conclude with its upcoming third season on Disney+. The news comes as Season 3 moves through post-production, with filming having wrapped earlier this year. While Marvel has not announced an exact premiere date yet, the final season is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2027. There is also a notable change behind the scenes, with showrunner Dario Scardapane departing the series and more.

Daredevil: Born Again to end with Season 3

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Daredevil: Born Again will conclude with its upcoming third season, according to its source. The decision reportedly comes roughly two months after production wrapped, while showrunner Dario Scardapane has also departed after Marvel did not renew his contract. Marvel is yet to confirm this news.

Season 3 has already completed its main filming. Production began in New York in March 2026 and wrapped around July, with the episodes now in post-production. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2027.

‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ has been canceled after 3 seasons. (Via: @THR) pic.twitter.com/1o7Mix7jgN — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) September 21, 2026

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 full cast list

One of the biggest talking points around Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has been the return of several familiar Marvel characters and fan favourites. The final season will once again feature Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/ Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin. Deborah Ann Woll is also returning as Karen Page.

Krysten Ritter is back as Jessica Jones, while Mike Colter returns as Luke Cage and Finn Jones reprises his role as Danny Rand/ Iron Fist. Elodie Yung is also returning as Elektra Natchios.

Other returning actors include Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, and Royce Johnson in a guest role.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3: Dario Scardapane exits as showrunner

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 news also comes with a behind-the-scenes change. Dario Scardapane, who became showrunner during the major creative overhaul of Daredevil: Born Again, has parted ways with Marvel Studios. His contract expired and was not renewed. The development comes while the final season is still in post-production.

‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3 will reportedly be the last season as showrunner Dario Scarapane’s contract with Marvel wasn’t renewed. The final season is still in post-production without Scardapane attached. (via: @THR) pic.twitter.com/vi9j73xS4y — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) September 21, 2026

For now, Marvel has not announced the exact release date for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. What is confirmed is that Matt Murdock’s Born Again journey will receive one final season, with the story set to conclude on Disney+ in 2027.