Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has gone viral for several reasons. On Monday morning, Meghan and Harry made explosive claims about the racial hostility coming from within Britain’s royal family. The couple’s allegation on racism has shocked everyone as they were heard saying that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark his skin might be when he’s born”. Meghan Markle also revealed that she was stunned when she was told Archie would not be a prince and would not receive security from the palace. Also Read - Simi Garewal Lashes Out at Meghan Markle For Being ‘Evil’ And ‘Lying’ in Oprah Winfrey Interview

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle reacted to the racism comment and said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that the question about the alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan’s son is dumb. Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”. Also Read - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Adorable Photo With Archie; Don't Miss The Baby Bump

“I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are. This whole thing about colour and how dark the baby is is bullshit,” Markle told ITV. He thought that the comment should be investigated. Also Read - Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey Interview: Fans of Netflix's 'The Crown' Call It 'Season Finale'

Markle and his daughter have been estranged since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Markle, a former lighting director for US TV soaps and sitcoms, pulled out of the wedding days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.

He said his daughter had let him down while he was ill. “I also feel that she let me down,” Markle said. “I was in a hospital bed the last time we talked and we I never heard from them again – they didn’t care if I died.”

When asked about the interview Meghan and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey, Markle said “they went way over the top,” and should have waited, considering that Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip was in the hospital.

In the end, Thomas Markle said: “I love my daughter very much. Had I known she was having psychological problems, I would have been there for her. She didn’t lose me. I would have always been there for her. I’m there for her now if she wants me.”

Netizens are slamming Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle for not being with his daughter at this point in time. One of the users wrote: “Thomas Markle’s behaviour is truly disgusting. I cannot imagine my father having such a platform and using it for blackmail rather than to support his pregnant daughter during what is undoubtedly a difficult time. Can people stop giving him the time of day?” Another one said: “Yo, Thomas Markle – Go back to the hole you crawled out of before your daughter became Duchess you leach! You had nothing to do with her life before all this. No one cares what bullshit you have to spin to attention. If you really cared you’d STFU dickwad”.