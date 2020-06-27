The last and final season of Netflix original series Dark is released and the followers of the show are glued to the streaming giant as they watch the finale season. Netizens are continuously sending tweets on the micro-blogging site and seem like they are surprised with the twists of alternate universe, mirror-universe, and other interesting sequences that are building up to its finale episode. Also Read - Ahead of Dark Release on Netflix, Netizens Begin Meme Fest as They Wait For The Finale
Many have even hinted about the discussions with their friends and how they are still trying to understand the mind-bending sci-fi show.
One user wrote, “Oooooo these 3 are intriguing their screen presence is amazing exploding headFire #DarkNetflix.”
Another user tweeted, “The only TV show about Philosophy that has ever existed is finally back! #DarkNetflix.”
One more user tweeted, “After watching #DarkNetflix #DARKseason3 Me and My boys.”
Check Twitter Reactions Here:
The show follows the time-traveling mystery and adventures of the residents in the German town of Winden. The synopsis of the show on Netflix reads, “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”
Helmed by Bran bo Odar and scripted by Jantje Friese, the show features Louis Hoffmann, Lisa Vicari, Karoline Eichhorn, Stephan Kampwirth, Moritz Jahn, Peter Benedict, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Lisa Kreuzer, Deborah Kaufmann, Paul Lux, and Gina Stiebitz.