The last and final season of Netflix original series Dark is released and the followers of the show are glued to the streaming giant as they watch the finale season. Netizens are continuously sending tweets on the micro-blogging site and seem like they are surprised with the twists of alternate universe, mirror-universe, and other interesting sequences that are building up to its finale episode. Also Read - Ahead of Dark Release on Netflix, Netizens Begin Meme Fest as They Wait For The Finale

Many have even hinted about the discussions with their friends and how they are still trying to understand the mind-bending sci-fi show.

One user wrote, “Oooooo these 3 are intriguing their screen presence is amazing exploding headFire #DarkNetflix.”

Another user tweeted, “The only TV show about Philosophy that has ever existed is finally back! #DarkNetflix.”

One more user tweeted, “After watching #DarkNetflix #DARKseason3 Me and My boys.”

Check Twitter Reactions Here:

Jonas wasn’t born and the Apocolypse STILL happens ????#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/uvbp7owCuR — Val 🕰 (@valerie_galery) June 27, 2020

DARK SEASON 3 MIGHT BE THE BEST SERIES FINALE IN SCI-FI HISTORY. I am gonna miss dark.#DarkNetflix #DARKseason3 pic.twitter.com/sJaYKuc5Cr — པད་མ་ སྐལ་བཟང་ Pema Kelsang (@Sengdongma2) June 27, 2020

This martha needs no saving 😌

Avoid spoilers and enjoy the finale tweeple 👍#DarkNetflix #DARKseason3 #UniteTheLeague pic.twitter.com/9iWJPHumYj — DC World Telugu (@DCWorldTelugu) June 27, 2020

I repeat #DarkNetflix is the best

sci fi series ever made on this planet or any othe alternate planet.#DARKseason3#Dark pic.twitter.com/FiXQZ50nj1 — A L T A F الطاف (@itsAltaf) June 27, 2020

Brain before and after watching the first episode of #DARKseason3 : pic.twitter.com/NjLxWizAIx — Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) June 27, 2020



The show follows the time-traveling mystery and adventures of the residents in the German town of Winden. The synopsis of the show on Netflix reads, “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Helmed by Bran bo Odar and scripted by Jantje Friese, the show features Louis Hoffmann, Lisa Vicari, Karoline Eichhorn, Stephan Kampwirth, Moritz Jahn, Peter Benedict, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Lisa Kreuzer, Deborah Kaufmann, Paul Lux, and Gina Stiebitz.