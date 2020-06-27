Netflix original mind-bending sci-fi series Dark is back with its finale season and it is being binged watched by millions of people across the world, as of now. Unfortunately, the season is leaked online on piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram among others. The first two seasons of the show had been there since the release and now the finale season has become the latest target of the piracy website. Also Read - Dark Finale Season Twitter Review: Netizens Having 'Mind-Bending' Experience as They Binge Watch Netflix Original Show

The show is based on the time-traveling mystery and adventures of the residents in the German town of Winden. The synopsis of the show on Netflix reads, “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.” Also Read - Ahead of Dark Release on Netflix, Netizens Begin Meme Fest as They Wait For The Finale

However, this is not the first time that the piracy website a show or a film. Earlier, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.