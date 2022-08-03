Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Saying ‘I Will Work Till 100 Years’: Alia Bhatt is all geared up for her dark comedy Darlings. The films mark the actors debut as a producer for an OTT release. Alia is currently on a promotional spree for Darlings and her pregnancy remains one of the hot topics at gossip mills. The actor, who was recently at the national capital was quizzed about how she is copping with the work stress during her pregnancy and if she plans to take a break. Alia responded as she said, “Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai nahi (If you are fit, healthy and fine, then there’s no need to take rest). Kaam Karna Mujhe sukoon deta hai, mera passion hai (Working gives me satisfaction, it’s my passion).. it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main to Matlab 100 saal ki umar takee kaam karungi (So, I’ll work till I turn 100).”Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Blames Aamir Khan For #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Trend: 'Skillfully Created by Mastermind'

Alia Gets Trolled For Copying Kareena

Alia’s fans and well wishers lauded the actor for her statement. However, a section of netizens weren’t impressed by her remarks and trolled her for copying Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia had earlier stated it as well that she looks up to Kareena and considers her an idol. The Darlings actor was also criticised for calling Karan Johar as her Godfather. Some users took a jibe at Alia and wrote that if KJo is Alia’s Godfather then even they would call themselves hardworking. A netizen also commented, “Stop being Kareena, be yourself.” Also Read - Karan Johar Sends Internet Into A Tizzy With His Late Night Cryptic Notes: 'Har Zakhm Par Marham Lagaoge Toh...'

Alia would next be seen in Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She just wrapped up the schedule of Gal Gadot starrer spy actioner Heart of Stone.

