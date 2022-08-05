Darlings leaked online in HD Quality: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings has now been released online. The film has hit Netflix amid the great buzz and it features Alia in the role of a domestic abuse survivor who decides to take revenge on her husband and tortures him in the way he had done to her. Darlings has so far received positive reviews with many calling it one of the darkest and most entertaining movies on a streaming platform. Despite all its critical success, the makers are in for a little disappointment. Netflix film Darlings has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Darlings Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma And Shefali Shah Set Acting Milestones in This Dark Dramedy on Domestic Abuse

Darlings has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Sita Ramam, Vikrant Rona, Ek Villain Returns, Darlings Shamshera, Shabaash Mithu, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Vikram, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34. Also Read - Sita Ramam HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Saying 'I Will Work Till 100 Years', Netizens Say 'Stop Being Kareena'

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)