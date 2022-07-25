Darlings Trailer: The makers of Darlings released the entertaining trailer of the film on Monday. The film is a dark comedy, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma among others. The trailer of Darlings shows Alia as the victim of domestic violence. The video hints that her character, Badrunissa Shaikh, kidnaps her own husband, Hamza Shaikh, after facing physical assault at his hand. Badrunissa and her mom lodge a police complaint while Hamza stays abducted at her house.Also Read - Exclusive: Shamshera's Ranbir Kapoor on Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Being Typecast, And Alia Bhatt - Watch

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings promises an intriguing storyline where there's deception, relationship, comedy and a social message. The film boasts of a solid star cast with performers who are known for their command over their acting prowess.

Watch the trailer of Darlings here:

Darlings is Alia’s first project which is solely releasing on an OTT platform. This is also actress’ first film post-pregnancy announcement and wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia is making her debut as a producer with Darlings and seems like the film has created just the right buzz.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are gearing up to welcome their first child. The actress also opened up about her wedding and the dreamy proposal story that led to their marital union in an episode of Koffee With Karan. Reacting to the same in an interview with india.com, Ranbir said, “Thank God, she blushes and that I can make her do that.” He talked about the proposal day and how it all fell into place. Ranbir said, “He was our guide there and I asked him to click the photos just like that. I don’t want to comment on the things that she didn’t reveal on the show but it was a natural progression in our relationship. We reached that point in life quite organically, where we wanted to spend our lives together. Thankfully, she still blushes. I hope she always, always blushes.”

Darlings will start streaming on Netflix on August 5. Did you like the trailer?