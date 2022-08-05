Darlings Twitter Review: Alia Bhatt hits the bull’s eye as she dons the producer’s hat with Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings starring herself alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. Darlings is getting all the rave reviews and accolades from critics and audiences. Alia, Shefali and Vijay Varma’s terrific acting talent is being hailed by netizens. The black comedy drama is co-produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions have come together for their first ever joint venture with Darlings. The dark dramedy based on domestic violence lauded by netizens marks Alia’s debut as a producer. The mostly had positive reactions from netizens except a few mixed responses.Also Read - Darlings HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Check out the twitter reaction on Darlings:

Watched #DarlingsOnNetflix Me, My parents, my sister all siting on the couch of living room together and we all loves loves loves it my mom loved it the most I think! Amazing gripping story, great twists & phenomenal actings from everyones! So proud of it #DarlingsReview pic.twitter.com/xWhfP6H8AG — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω (@JacyKhan) August 5, 2022

#Darlings Review: An Average Dark Comedy #AliaBhatt & #ShefaliShah shine in their characters #VijayVarma Is Terrific Rest of the cast are good Writing is good in parts ✌️ Screenplay is decent Not great, but not bad either Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#DarlingsReview pic.twitter.com/PtcfsPzMsl — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 5, 2022

#Darlings is a Let Down. Slow, Sketchy and just about watchable. #AliaBhatt and #ShefaliShah try their best to save the day but useless..#DarlingsReview: ⭐️⭐️

Last Word: You can watch it once on #OTT if you are totally out of options.@aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/tdHseYK1Or — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) August 5, 2022



Darlings released on August 5 on Netflix. This is Alia’s second release post Gangubai Kathiawadi, before the release of her fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor.

