Darsheel Safary teases new project with Aamir Khan, 16 years after his debut with Amole Gupta's superhit film Taare Zameen Par - See latest post!

Remember the endearing tale of Ishaan’s creative journey from Taare Zameen Par? The dyslexic child Ishaan Awasthi, who excels and matures in life once his art instructor recognizes his ability, is the subject of Taare Zameen’s narrative. In addition to Darsheel and Aamir Khan, Amole Gupta’s film also stars Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma, and Sachet Engineer. Prepare to see the pair reunite after 16 years! Actor Darsheel Safary, who won over fans’ hearts in the 2007 movie by playing the dyslexic Ishaan, has hinted at a new project with Aamir Khan. Darsheel Safary made his screen debut in Aamir Khan’s Christmas 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par. He became an instant celebrity after the film went on to become a critical and economic success. Looks like the duo is getting back together for an unnamed production that will take place sixteen years after they first met. Darsheel hinted at a reunion on Instagram by posting a montage of images with Aamir.

Darsheel Safary posted a collage of Aamir Khan’s before and after photos. A shot from Taare Zameen Par showcasing both actors is included in one of the collage’s photographs, while their reunion is depicted in the second. Aamir has a curiously aged appearance throughout the reunion, which could provide plenty of interesting moments for the viewer. The caption on the post read, “BOOOMMMMM! 16 years later, and we’re together again Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY ⚡️All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal 4 Days to go!!!✨️ (sic).”

Darsheel Safary And Aamir Khan Reunite After 16 Years:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darsheel Safary (@dsafary)

Darsheel Safary’s Instagram post left the internet users nostalgic. Netizens dropped hearts and heart eyes in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Wait whattttttt🥺nostalgia hitting harddd🧿 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Wow great just we are eager to see both of again after Tare Zameen Par it was your both superhit Jodi as Professor and Student All the best 👍 and best wishes from Myself Ishwari and my daughter Purva @aamirkhanproductions @dsafary (sic).”

Aamir Khan affirmed that Sitaare Zameen Par is in development and that a Christmas release this year is the goal in a recent interview with TV9. He called the picture ‘an entertaining film’ with a narrative he finds really enjoyable. Fans are giddy with anticipation despite Darsheel’s message not clearly confirming his role in the movie. Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan’s upcoming production is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie Campeones is a Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film.

On Aamir Khan’s work front, Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan’s most recent film, was a box office flop. While he hasn’t yet revealed the next movie he will be in, he is actively developing back-to-back projects as a producer. Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan’s most recent production, debuted on March 1, 2024, and the public has responded well.

