Darsheel Safary on Aamir Khan's Dull Phase Post Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure:

Darsheel Safary got in an exclusive conversation with india.com where he opened up about working with Aamir Khan low phase post Laal Singh Chaddha, and why he would like to work with him again.

Taare Zameen Par fame actor Darsheel Safary made his debut as a nine-year-old kid starring alongside Aamir Khan and life surely changed for him after the significant success of the movie. While he could comprehend how significant the success was back then, Darsheel sure has come a long way in the past 15 years. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Darsheel Safary opened up about his relationship with Aamir Khan today, his work and more.

Darsheel is often, to date, recognised for his work with Aamir Khan and when asked if he is still in touch with him, the actor said, “ Those 6 months were staple part of my life I keep going back to. As I grew a lot of things started making sense as to what was happening on the sets in 2006. But yes, of course I am still in touch with Aamir Uncle. Hum texts and message exchange krte hain on birthdays and all so yeah.”

Aamir Khan, known to be the “perfectionist” he is has given some phenomenal performances in movies like 3 Idiots, Dangal, PK and lots more. However, the actor is ascribed to be going through a dull phase ever since the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha which was released in 2022.

DARSHEEL ON AAMIR’S DULL PHASE: ‘ WHATEVER HE IS GOING THROUGH…’

Speaking about this phase in Aamir Khan’s life, Darsheel said, “Aamir uncle and I are Pisceans, I can feel his vibe. Woh kahin na kahin pata chal jata ha ki what the person is going through because you are putting it all in your work and kabhi kabhi you have expectations from that work. So it is all about how you deal with things in that moment. And I have known Aamir uncle to be a genius in these things.”

Adding on, the 26-year-old actor said, “He knows how to deal with anything, he has that time ka card, he takes his time. If you see, all his films take time. Woh time use krte hai. And woh time automatically solves a lot of problems. So, I think he is very sorted like that and whatever he is going through, situations come through in everyone’s lives. So for me, I will definitely approach things like that, take time and think about taking the next step. Yeh upar neeche aate rehta hai but surrender. (sic)”

DARSHEEL SAFARY ON WORKING WITH AAMIR KHAN AGAIN

Expressing his gratitude and willingness to work with Aamir Khan again, Darsheel excitedly said, “I want to and am hopeful to work with him again and show him this is what I have become now for the six months that we spent together.”

Remembering his experience with the star, Darsheel added, “He is Mr Perfect in a very organic way, uska tumpe kabhi pressure nhi hoga ki perfect rehna hai. Woh perfection extract karlete hain for some reason. And that what’s makes him perfect because your intent is spot on. And that is something I try to imbibe in my own being. It is a forever enriching experience and I would be very greedy more.”

Darsheel Safary will next be seen in Vinay Bhardwaj’s directorial Hukus Bukus.

Stay tuned for more updates on Darsheel Safary!

