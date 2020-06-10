As the government withdraws special corona fee on all liquor brands, alcohol, Bollywood’s legendary actor Shakti Kapoor gets excited. He carried a large drum on his head to buy alcohol. Don’t believe us? The bad guy of the silver screen recently took to Instagram to share with his fans a hilarious video in which he can be seen holding a plastic drum and keeping it on his head. When a neighbor asked the actor ‘where are you going’, he said ‘daru lene jaara hoon’ -“I am going to get alcohol in the drum.” The viral video shows Shakti in a pair of black shorts and a black T-shirt carrying a red drum. The video has garnered 42,291 views. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Pens Raw Emotions in 'Happy Anniversary' Post For Parents Shivangi Kapoor-Shakti Kapoor

Fans were happy to see Shakti’s video. One of the users wrote, “Nadaan bande ko punjabio ki capacity ka andaza nahi hain. 🍻🍷🍸”. Another one wrote, “Crime Master GoGo … Mogambo ka Bhatija hu….Aaya hu to kuch le kar hi jaunga”. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Asks Fans to Find Daddy Shakti Kapoor in a Throwback Picture- Can You?

Shakti Kapoor is known for his villainous and comic roles in Bollywood, he has featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. In the 1980s and 1990s, he teamed up with actors Asrani and Kader Khan as the comical or evil team in over 100 films. He was a contestant in the Indian reality show Bigg Boss in 2011.

Amid the lockdown, Shakti Kapoor is staying with his family ever since it was announced.