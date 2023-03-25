Home

Dasara actress Keerthy Suresh recently heaped praise on Nayanthara for doing women-centric films and setting a precedent for other actresses.

Keerthy Suresh Heaps Praise on Nayanthara: Keerthy Suresh, who is geared up for her action-adventure Dasara opposite Nani recently praised Kollywood superstar Nayanthara. She lauded the latter for doing women-centric cinema which encouraged other female actors to experiment with their roles. Keerthy plays the female protagonist in the Nani starrer period actioner directed by Srikanth Odhela. Netizens have already given thumbs up to the trailer of Dasara. The high-octane action, VFX, dialogues and patriotic element in the movie about colonial India also brings the RRR vibes. In a recent interview with Galute, she spoke about the importance of female characters in cinema.

KEERTHY SURESH LAUDS NAYANTHARA FOR DOING FEMALE-CENTRIC FILMS

Keerthy said “I think we have to give it to Nayanthara maam because she was the one who started that (shift). If I’m not wrong with a film called Maya, and then eventually it started changing. She did that and other people (females) have gotten the opportunity to do such films. It’s because of her a lot of women thought they could pull off something by themselves which is great.” It was recently being reported by multiple media portals that gifted 130 gold coins worth Rs 70 Lakh to the crew of Dasara on the last day of the shoot. The film’s publicist revealed that Keerthy did give a gold coin each to 130 crew members including drivers and light boys, as reported by Hindustan Times. He pointed out that “Yes, it is true that Keerthy ma’am gifted gold coins to every crew member of Dasara. This includes drivers and lights boys as well. However, I’m not sure about the worth of the gold coins and if they amount to ₹70 lakh.”

Dasara is based on the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana. Nani termed it as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush,” of a film. While speaking at the teaser launch, Nani opined “Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema. KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.”

