Ahead of Dasara Release, Nani Reacts to PAN-India Wave Over His Period Actioner

Ahead of Dasara Release, Nani reacted to the PAN-India cinema wave and opened up on releasing his period actioner in five languages.

Ahead of Dasara Release, Nani Reacts to PAN-India Wave: Nani is all geared up for the release of his period action-adventure Dasara. The movie is being hyped by movie buffs and trade analysts as a PAN (popular-across-nation) India release. However, the actor has challenged the theory and said that merely releasing a movie in multiple languages does not make it PAN India. He said that Dasara is a Telugu film meant for audiences across all languages. The Dasara actor had earlier also reacted to comparisons with Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2. He stated that “We are happy that Dasara is getting compared with some blockbuster films like Pushpa and KGF and we are very happy with that but on the contrary, Dasara is very different from both films.” He further added “The avatar and the backdrop are very different from the movies mentioned. From the poster or the trailer, the audience might be thinking that but it’s actually not real which they will realise on March 30. For now, let people think that they will get the best of both worlds and come to the theatre but we are going to present them with a completely new world on the release date.”

NANI REACTS TO PAN INDIA CINEMA WAVE

Now, reacting to the PAN India label, Nani opined “Dasara is a Telugu film that we felt will appeal to audiences across languages. Hence, we decided to release it in multiple languages. Dasara is set in a world that’ll be alien to Telugu as well as Hindi audiences. That’s what makes this film unique. A film doesn’t become pan-Indian just by being released in five languages.” He also pointed out “When Baahubali 1 was released, it wasn’t a pan-Indian film. After audiences lapped up the first part in a big way, the hype around the second part grew manifolds and that naturally made Baahubali 2 a truly pan-Indian project. It’s the same case with the KGF series and Pushpa. Audiences make a film pan-Indian with their acceptance.”

NANI REVEALED HIS BOLLYWOOD WISHLIST

Nani recently also answered candid questions on his Bollywood wishlist and said that he would love to work with Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. he said “I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvellous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and a right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her.” While praising Raju Hirani, he mentioned “The one Bollywood director I really want to work with will be Rajkumar Hirani. I am just fond of the kind of movies he makes.” Expressing his desire to work with Aamir, Nani told “I just wish to work with Aamir (Khan)sir. I enjoy watching his movies.”

Dasara has been originally shot in Telugu and will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages as well. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles. Nani has sky high expectations from Dasara and is confident that it will be a career defining film for him.

