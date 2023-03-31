Home

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1: The Nani starrer makes new records in Telugu-speaking areas. The Srikanth Odhela directorial beats Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. Check out the detailed opening day business report of the film.

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1: Natural actor Nani’s Dasara has stormed the Box Office. The Srikanth Odhela -directorial has wooed the audience and registered a terrific response on the first day of its release. The film has grossed Rs 38 crore which is a huge number on day 1. This figure represents the film’s collections in multiple languages, including Telugu, and dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala says Dasara is number-one film at the Indian box office with a gross of Rs 38 crore. “#Dasara emerges as the #1 MOVIE at the Indian Box Office with a Gross of 38 CRORES+ on Day 1 💥💥”, he wrote.

Dasara’s State-Wise Collection on Day 1

Dasara vs Bholaa clash on day 1 at the box office

Dasara is facing off against Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa in the Hindi belt and as we have compared the box office collections of both films, Dasara has beaten Bholaa. That doesn’t mean Bholaa is a low-performing film in the Hindi belt. The Ajay Devgn starrer seems to be on his way to delivering another rock-solid film at the ticket window. As per the early estimates, Bholaa has collected a figure between Rs 10-12.75 crore nett at the Box Office.

Nani’s biggest opening film is Dasara

Dasara rises as the highest opener in Nani’s career. His last biggest film was 2017’s Middle-Class Abbayi. It crossed Rs 70 crore gross. The film also featured Sai Pallavi and Bhumika Chawla. Middle-Class Abbayi was remade in Hindi as Nikamma featuring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

Watch this space to see how Dasara grows at the box office India window in its first weekend!

