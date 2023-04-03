Home

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani’s Film Sets Massive Record For Him Worldwide, Shows Unprecedented Run – Check First Weekend Report

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 4 Detailed Report and Day-Wise Breakup: After its first weekend, the Nani starrer has set a fabulous record for the 'natural star'. Check the full analysis here.

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani’s latest pan-India film, Dasara, is rock solid at the Box Office. The film opened well on Thursday, benefitting from the partial holiday of Ram Navami, and now, it has also impressed with its four-day run in the first weekend. The film has crossed Rs 50 crore at the Box Office and has neared Rs 100 crore at the worldwide level.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk. Dasara collected Rs 13 crore (early estimate) on its first Sunday, which is a drop from its opening day but a decent figure to hold up a good total in the longer run. The film has already emerged as the highest-grossing solo film of Nani’s career by crossing Rs 70 crore gross worldwide. The previous record holder was MCA Middle Class Abbayi (2017) which collected Rs 70 crore worldwide gross while Dasara was running at Rs 71 crore after its three-day collections. The Sunday’s worldwide collections are yet to be out. Nani’s highest-grossing film, otherwise, is Eega (Makhhi) which was released in the year 2012 and collected a worldwide gross of Rs 102 crore. However, it was not a solo film for the actor and also starred Kiccha Sudeep.

CHECK FOUR-DAY NETT BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF DASARA IN INDIA:

Thursday: Rs 23.2 crore Friday: Rs 9.75 crore Saturday: Rs 12.1 crore Sunday: Rs 13 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 58.05 crore

Dasara has received positive reviews and it has a good window to enjoy a fantastic run at the Box Office until Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits the screens on Eid this month. Bholaa, which is the biggest competitor for Dasara in the north market is doing decent business but Dasara’s growth is remarkable and it will be interesting to see if it grows further from here in the weekdays.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has collected a total of Rs 44.7 crore (early estimate) nett at the Box Office in the opening weekend. Monday is going to be crucial for both films. What are your expectations with Dasara’s lifetime run? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dasara!

