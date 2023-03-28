Home

Dasara: Nani has reacted to the ongoing comparisons of his period action-thriller with 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

Dasara: Dasara is gearing up for its release and fans are excited about the period action-thriller starring Nani. The trailer is being hailed for its action sequences and swagger and is creating a lot of buzz among netizens. The film’s advance booking has kickstarted on a positive note as it has garnered Rs 1.6 crore in all languages pre-release. Dasara is being hailed as an PAN (poplar-across-nation) actioner in the lines of Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram and Kantara. The visuals have appealed to the masses and the Srikanth Othela directorial considered to be one of the biggest Tollywood releases of 2023.

NANI REACTS TO DASARA’S COMPARISONS WITH PUSHPA AND KGF 2

Now, in an interaction with The Times of India, Nani opened up on Dasara‘s comparison with KGF and Pushpa. He said “We are happy that Dasara is getting compared with some blockbuster films like Pushpa and KGF and we are very happy with that but on the contrary, Dasara is very different from both films.” The actor further added “The avatar and the backdrop are very different from the movies mentioned. From the poster or the trailer, the audience might be thinking that but it’s actually not real which they will realise on March 30. For now, let people think that they will get the best of both worlds and come to the theatre but we are going to present them with a completely new world on the release date.” Keerthy Suresh also spoke about the similarities and opined “All these films have a raw edge to them. Sometimes it may look like that the rawness comes from the same place. But if you go deep into the story, it’s entirely different.”

NANI REACTS TO DASARA’S CLASH WITH BHOLAA

On Dasara’s clash with Ajay Devgn’s Kaithi remake Bholaa, Nani stated that “We all love Ajay Devgn and I don’t think there is a clash between the two. I would request everyone to go and watch Bholaa in the morning and ‘Dasara’ in the evening.” Talking about his film he shared, “There are emotions that we can easily relate to in the film. It is based on a real story experienced by our director. His father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines so it is based on a real story. It has content as well as all the elements of entertainment. It will connect with the masses. There is no one larger than life and every character you will see in the film is relatable. You will cry and laugh with them.” On prepping about his character he said “I had to grow my hair and beard. But mental preparation was more important than physical preparation for this film. The more I understood the script, the better prepared I was for the film.”

Dasara has been originally shot in Telugu and will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages as well. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles. Nani has sky high expectations from Dasara and is confident that it will be a career defining film for him.

